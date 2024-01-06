Penalties cost Raiders in road loss to Moose Jaw

The Prince Albert Raiders took their fourth consecutive loss falling 6-4 to the Moose Jaw Warriors on the road on Friday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says penalties at unfortunate times cost Prince Albert in the end.

“I liked our energy and I liked our work ethic. We took too many penalties giving up four power play goals against. We had opportunities to extend our leads at times with three breakaways. We took ourselves off the power play twice. Bad things are going to happen. But I thought that outside of the penalty kill, I thought our guys did a pretty good job. But it doesn’t mean anything right now. We need the two points.”

Oli Chenier’s fourth goal of the campaign would get the Raiders on the board at the 2:06 mark of the first period. Krzysztof Macias and Harrison Lodewyk assisted on the play.

Picking up the assist on the play, Macias became the all-time WHL points leader by a Polish born player passing Marcin Kalousz who recorded 18 points for the Vancouver Giants in the 2003-04 season.

Brayden Schuurman would strike for his 11th goal of the season on the power play at 18:29 mark of the first period. Jagger Firkus and Kalem Parker assisted on the play.

Just seconds after a power play expired, Rilen Kovacevic put home a rebound for his 12th goal of the season at the 0:34 mark of the second period. Atley Calvert and Firkus assisted on the play.

Pavel McKenzie would extend the Warrior lead to 3-1 just 2:13 into the third period with his ninth goal of the season.Cosmo Wilson and Ethan Semeniuk assisted on the play.

Niall Crocker would respond for the Raiders at the 8:53 mark with his ninth goal of the season. Sloan Stanick and Aidan Oiring assisted on the play.

Atley Calvert would restore the two goal advantage for the Warriors at the 10:18 mark with his 23rd goal of the season. Firkus and Parker assisted on the play.

Terrell Goldsmith would cut the deficit back to one with his third goal of the season at the 11:42 mark on the power play. Hayden Pakkala and Eric Johnston assisted on the play.

Niall Crocker would pick up his second goal of the contest to bring the Raiders even at the 13:14 mark. Oiring and Stanick assisted on the play.

A late penalty would send Moose Jaw to the power play in the late stages of the third period and the Warriors would take full advantage.

Martin Rysavy’s 14th goal of the season came with just 49 seconds to go in regulation to give the Warriors a lead they would not relinquish.

Jagger Firkus would add an empty net tally.

Truitt says the Raiders will need to improve on special teams to get back into the win column.

“We lost it, simple as that. Penalty kill wasn’t good enough. One power play goal is something, but eventually here we’re going to have to get a couple or three here to improve on things.”

The Raiders return to action on Saturday night when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

