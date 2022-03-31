Paynton man missing from North Battleford

A man who went missing from North Battleford last Friday has still not been located.

Dylan Leslie William Hoffman was last seen in a North Battleford business on March 25th and has not been in contact with family since.

Dylan is from Paynton, SK and is described as having blue eyes, short brown hair, of average build, and has a small batman tattoo on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black/grey jacket (no winter lining), black pants, work boots, and a black toque.

Dylan has health concerns which may make him appear disoriented or confused.

Investigators believe he may be in the North Battleford area.

If you find Dylan or have any information as to where he is, please contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.