City welcomes nominations for 41st Terry Fox Award

Nominations are now open for the 41st City of Prince Albert Terry Fox Award.

Residents may nominate a young citizen who they believe are role models, exhibit perseverance and dedication, and who demonstrate the traits of the Late Terry Fox.

The award is to honor the memory of Terry’s heroic achievements while acknowledging a local recipient with similar ideals.

Eligible nominees must be under 21 years of age who exhibit good citizenship, including exceptional service in school, social, athletic, civic or church institutions. Consideration will be given to those who have shown perseverance and determination, whether of a public or personal nature.

Last year’s recipient was Reid Lehner, the owner of local business, Reid’s Basket ‘N Things. Reid creates gift baskets and donates to charities across the city, successfully enriching lives in the process.

Recent 2 times bronze medalist at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games, Brittany Hudak, was the recipient of the 2013 Terry Fox Award.

Nomination forms are available on the city’s website and at the Community Services Department Office 3rd Floor at City Hall. Deadline for applications is June 24th at 5 p.m.