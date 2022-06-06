Paramedics transport 61-year-old to hospital in serious condition following collision south of Prince Albert

A 61-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Hwy 2 south of Prince Albert.

The incident occurred near Lincoln Park Road Sunday afternoon. Paramedics from Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd. were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. where they treated the man and a 40-year-old woman who was taken to hospital in good and stable condition.

The incident was one of three collisions paramedics responded to on the weekend. A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a collision 18 km east of Prince Albert on Hwy 302 Friday afternoon. Paramedics also responded to an incident on 15th Street East after a vehicle collided with a pole. No injuries were reported.

Paramedics were also called to Montreal Lake after a 29-year-old woman was involved in an ATV incident. The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries for further care.