Paramedics report one dead following vehicle versus pedestrian incident

Thursday 12:45 p.m. update: The victim has been identified by police as a 45-year-old woman.

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle near Lakeland Ford on Wednesday night.

Paramedics responded to the incident on the 3400 block of 2nd Avenue West at 10:05 p.m., where the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Officers with the Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section and RCMP Accident Reconstructionist were called out to assist. Police do not believe that drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors.

Police continue to investigate.