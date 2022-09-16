PAPS searching for new leads in 31-year-old homicide case

It has been 31 years since Jean LaChance was the victim of homicide and her family, including the five children she left behind, continue to wait for answers about who is responsible for her murder.

On September 15, 1991, LaChance’s body was discovered along the bush line in a field south of Victoria Hospital.

Her death remains under investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Someone knows what happened to Jean LaChance,” reads a statement released by PAPS.

LaChance’s children were between the ages of four and 11 in 1991 when they were suddenly and inexplicably left without their mother.

According to investigators, LaChance was last seen on the evening of September 15, 1991, at the former Coronet bar around closing time. At the time, there were multiple witnesses who were able to assist police in providing a timeline of her actions that weekend.

Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Missing Persons and Historical Crimes unit continues to work with the family of Jean LaChance to help find answers.

“Jean’s family has spent years waiting for answers about what happened,” said Sgt. Edwardsen. “We know someone has information and we need them to tell the truth so Jean’s family can finally have closure. They deserve to know the truth.”

Anyone with information about the unsolved homicide of Jean LaChance is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.