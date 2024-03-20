PAPS issues public safety advisory due to person unlawfully at large

Prince Albert police have issued a public safety advisory after 22-year-old Kayden Aubichon was reported unlawfully at large on Wednesday.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service press release, Aubichon has a history of violent offences. Police say his absence from custody “has prompted immediate concern and action from local authorities.”

Anyone who sees Aubichon is asked to call local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“We strongly advise the public not to approach him under any circumstances,” reads the PAPS press release. “The safety of the community is our paramount concern.”

Aubichon is listed as 5’7 and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye, the word “LOYALTY” tattooed on his lower right arm, and the initials “TMHS” on his left fingers.