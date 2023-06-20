PA Sports Hall of Fame awaiting investigation on inductee Josef Tesar

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame’s board of directors is waiting for investigations to conclude before making any decisions about one of its inductees.

A woman at an elementary school track meet is accusing Josef Tesar of making transphobic comments about her nine-year-old daughter. Tesar denies the allegations.

“In consideration of news reports regarding one of our inductees, the board of directors of the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame will await all relevant facts once available from the pending investigations,” reads an emailed statement.

The board held a meeting on Monday to “address the concern that’s come to us,” according to president Ellen Grewcock.

She did not comment on potential outcomes of Tesar as an inductee following the allegations.

Tesar was inducted into the sports hall of fame in 1996. He was a competitive wrestler, winning championships across the country and coaching multiple teams, including the Prince Albert Wrestling Club.

His son, Josef Tesar Jr, is also an inductee.