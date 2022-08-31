PA Sharks ready to hit the water

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

Registration is just around the corner and the Prince Albert Sharks swim club are ready to get back into the water.

The Sharks are hosting registration on Thursday Sept. 1 from 5-7pm at Frank J. Dunn pool. Prince Albert Sharks head coach Hazem Hussein said the club appeals to all demographics.

“We are a competitive club, but we have different programs for all categories,” he explained. “We have swim schools, or swim lessons, we have competitive, high performance, masters, we have something for everyone.”

The Sharks have programs that range from Cadets, which runs 3x a week and is aimed at swimmers trying to learn new skills through group activities and games to the Great Whites which is focused for youth swimmers trying to compete at a provincial or national level.

Hussein says he is excited to see the growth the club has sustained over the last season.

“The club for last season was successful. It was growing, we had swimmers qualify for the westerns and the nationals. We are very optimistic and confident for the season to start.”

Swimmers interested in joining the club can attend the in-person registration on Thursday, or sign up online on the sharks website.