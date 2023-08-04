PA Exhibition Tradeshow connects community with local businesses

The 2023 Prince Albert Exhibition gave local businesses and organizations the opportunity to promote and sell their products and services during the Summer Fair Tradeshow from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 1 to 5.

Hundreds walked through the doors of the Armouries on day three of this year’s annual fair to uncover all the unique items and goodies on display from around 20 different booths.

From the Optimist Club of Prince Albert to Flawless Victory to Limitless Gear, this year’s tradeshow had something interesting for everyone.

Alyssa Nagy is no stranger to the tradeshow community. She helped start up Kaze Productions in 2012, a unique one of a kind gift shop and Prince Albert’s first anime company.

“We found there was a real need in Prince Albert, so we started a tradeshow [and] we went in to focus on Christmas originally back in 2016,” said Nagy. “We’ve looked to keep all of our prices as low as possible to remain viable, so that even the little girl that comes in wanting to buy a necklace for her mom, can.”

Kaze Productions helped to create what Nagy calls a “tradeshow family” with other local businesses, including her mom who had her own jewelry booth set up across from Nagy’s.

“We really kind of created a community here,” said Nagy. “We all band together and really help to serve the public. It’s incredible.”

The 138th Prince Albert Summer Fair ends Saturday with a Demolition Derby at 4:00 p.m. and fireworks show at 10:45 p.m.