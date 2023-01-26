PA Council of Women puts out call for Hall of Fame nominations

The Prince Albert Council of Women has set Feb. 13 as their nomination deadline for the 2023 Women’s Hall of Fame induction.

Council president Chrissy Halliday said Prince Albert has many women who have made important contributions. She’s hopeful their friends, colleagues, and families will take notice and nominate them for the Prince Albert Women’s Hall of Fame.

“There are many dedicated and compassionate women in Prince Albert who deserve acknowledgement,” Halliday said in a press release. “The Prince Albert Council of Women is honoured to recognize one deserving woman every year on International Women’s Day.”

The nominee does not have to be involved in the Prince Albert Council of Women’s work. Their work must be of benefit to the Prince Albert community, but their contributions can extend provincially, nationally, or internationally.

The selection committee will take the person’s achievements, length of service in a volunteer role, workplace accomplishments, and demonstrated leadership into account.

You do not have to be a woman to nominate a candidate.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for March.

To receive a nomination form, send an email to rose.r@sasktel.net, call or text 306-961-8410, or go to the Prince Albert Council of Women’s Facebook page.

The Council advocates on behalf of women and children and is affiliated with the National Council of Women of Canada and the International Council of Women.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca