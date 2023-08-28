PA Construction Assoc. donates golf tournament proceeds to KIN Enterprises

The Prince Albert Construction Association (PACA) has made a donation towards support for people with intellectual disabilities.

On Monday, PACA members gave KIN Enterprises just over $1,500.

The money came from its annual golf tournament at Cooke Municipal Golf Course. President Dan Yungwirth said the tournament sold out with 144 golfers from across Saskatchewan.

“We’re just happy to support organizations like KIN in the community. It’s one of those organizations that works behind the scenes, but helps make the community work, and we’re happy to support that,” he said.

Yungwirth said the committee chooses a different charity or organization each year to donate proceeds from the tournament. They’ve donated several times to the food bank in the past, he said.

PACA represents the area’s construction industry, including general contractors, subcontractors, and mechanical, electrical and alarm companies. It also works with construction associations on the provincial and national level, along with other trade-based groups.

“We’ll definitely use the money to provide supports and maybe outings in the community, trips for our participants. They’ll be very thankful and appreciative,” said Hillary Brahniuk, KIN’s director of programs and services.

This summer, for example, they went to the Kinsmen Water Park in Prince Albert and Saskatoon’s Forestry Farm Park and Zoo and Western Development Museum.

The organization also helps people with intellectual disabilities find jobs.

“We get so much satisfaction out of our jobs, seeing that enjoyment and love,” she said.

The 40th Street Grill, next to its main building, includes participants in operating the restaurant. According to the KIN Enterprises website, this inclusion teaches people with disabilities practical skills such as cooking, cleaning and taking payments.

KIN Enterprises operates out of three locations in Prince Albert.