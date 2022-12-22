One year later, Rosthern RCMP continue search for Leslie Peesker

It’s been a year since Leslie “Les” Peesker was reported missing, and Rosthern RCMP continue to ask the public to report any information that may help bring him home.

Peesker, 49, was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2021. He was last seen on Oct. 14, 2021, at a gas station off Highway #11 by Rosthern, Sask.

According to police, Peesker is known to camp outdoors for extended periods of time, but his loved ones became concerned when he didn’t check in with them as he usually does.

Peesker was on a bicycle when he was last seen, and his family reported he was planning to travel to Prince Albert. He had saddle bags attached to each side of his bicycle and had a rolled-up sleeping bag attached to the handlebars.

Investigators have provided a never been released photo of Leslie Peesker and his bike. Police are now sharing it in the hopes it may reignite a memory for someone who saw him travelling on it.

Peesker is described as approximately 5’10” tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Saskatchewan RCMP continues – and will continue – to follow up on all information we receive about Leslie. Over the past year, we’ve searched areas where Leslie indicated he was travelling and have followed up on the tips we received from the public,” says Sgt. Aaron Kading from the Rosthern RCMP.

“We’re still looking for information from the public – any small bit of information may help us locate him, so please report it. We want to hear about any potential sightings of Leslie. Keep in mind he was on a bike that’s pretty distinctive, as he had storage bags attached to it,” Kading said. “We’d also like to know about any items or clothing that seem out of place along the route between Rosthern and Prince Albert. Leslie is an experienced camper, so this could include more secluded or forested areas.”

Anyone who has information on Leslie Peesker’s whereabouts should call Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.