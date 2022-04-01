One Sky Forest Products to host virtual public engagement on OSB mill

One Sky Forest Products Ltd. will host a virtual public engagement session on Tuesday, April 5 to discuss their plans for or building an Oriented Strand Board (OSB) mill near Prince Albert.

The Virtual Public Engagement session is scheduled for between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. and will be held over Zoom.

The Zoom link to register is https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SWgTmcgiTYmrdIA_Q9s7Vg

One Sky is proposing to build and run an OSB mill to meet the growing need for construction materials in North America. In a release, they state that The OSB mill will make 600 million square feet per year of OSB for wall and roof sheathing for use in residential construction

“The project is expected to have a positive effect on the economy by creating jobs during construction as well as during operations.”

Operation of the proposed OSB mill is predicted to create over 700 jobs for the Prince Albert region. The company said providing equal opportunities will be a major priority.

“We are building an inclusive and diverse workforce that represents the communities where we do business. We invite the public to share their input at our public engagement session. We look forward to hearing from you,” they added.

One Sky is a privately held Saskatchewan company that is proposing the construction of an OSB mill near Prince Albert.

The company is a partnership between Peak Renewables Ltd, One Sky Group, Montreal Lake Business Ventures, Meadow Lake Tribal Council representing its nine-member First Nation communities as well as the Big River First Nation and Wahpeton Dakota Developments.