Northern Lights Casino to receive EV charging stations

There is new electric vehicle charging stations in Prince Albert.

Level 3 and Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now open for use at Northern Lights casino.

Dan Morin, the director of operations for Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) says that the Northern Lights casino was chosen because the location helps with EV connectivity in the province.

“We actually applied through the Sask Power Initiative that was put out earlier last year and we applied for all of our casinos. It was really up to which ones were funded by Sask Power and the natural resources available funding. They selected three of our properties. Northern Lights, Yorkton and Gold Eagle (North Battleford). My understanding is that they selected them based upon gaps in the current electrical vehicle infrastructure network and where it kind of best serves the needs of the province.”

Earlier this year, SIGA’s Operations Department was approvied for Phase I funding from SaskPower and Natural Resources Canada for the installation of EV stations through SaskPowe’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (EVIP).

The EVIP provided funding for eligible businesses or organizations for the construction of EV charging stations. With additional support from Natural Resources Candaa, the program was designed to address gaps for EV chargers in well-traveled corridors within the province.

Morin says that SIGA applied for all of their casinoes because of the offerings they have available to customers while they wait for their vehicle to charge.

“For us it’s just a value add for our customers. Our properties have good restaurants facilities available for people that want to stop in and some entertainment options for them so we just felt like it’s a good fit for our business model. It’s a good thing for our environment and then helps support the EV infrastructure in the province, they always need more chargers.”

Phase II of the EVIP will see EV chargers installed at the remainder of SIGA’s casinos in the next 12 months.

Northern Lights Casino was one of three casinos that unveiled new charging stations this week. Gold Eagle Casino in North Battleford and Painted Hand Casino in Yorkton also have new stations ready for use.

