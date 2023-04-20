North Stars take 2-0 lead in Canterra Seeds Cup

The Battlefords North Stars have taken a 2-0 series lead in the Canterra Seeds Cup SJHL Final after winning the opening pair of games on home ice over the Flin Flon Bombers.

The North Stars took a 2-0 lead in the series with a 3-0 win over the Bombers on Saturday, April 15.

Josh Kotai stopped all 36 shots he faced to record the shutout for the North Stars.

The North Stars led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Jackson Allan, Steven Kesserling and Kian Bell scored for the North Stars.

Harmon Laser-Hume made 26 saves for the Bombers.

The North Stars won Game 1 by a scored of 5-2 on Friday, April 14 in North Battelford.

Battlefords led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Kylynn Olafson and Ethan Mercer scored for the Bombers.

Jake Southgate and Colby Bear each had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Kelton Klein had the other Battlefords’ goal.

Laser-Hume made 32 saves for the Bombers; Kotai made 25 saves for the North Stars.

The series resumes on Friday, April 21 at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon and Game 4 is on Saturday, April 22 at the Whitney Forum. If necessary Game 5 is in North Battleford on Tuesday, April 25.