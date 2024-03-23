No injuries reported following weapons complaint

Police say no one was injured after gun shots were fired at a residence on the 900 block of First Street East on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9:06 p.m. on March 21. On arrival, police discovered evidence of gunshots, including damage to the residence and an unoccupied parked car.

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) continues to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to call PAPS at 306-953-4222, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.