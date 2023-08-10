Nipawin town council terminates Chief Administrative Officer contract

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Nipawin council voted to terminate the contract of its Chief Administrative Officer, Joel Cardinal.

The decision was made at a special council meeting on Aug. 3.

“Council felt a change in direction is needed at this time,” said a release from the town. “Council has appointed [assistant Chief Administrative Officer] Michele Sorenson as the interim Chief Administrative Officer. All projects and levels of service are expected to be maintained.”

The town said council will discuss how it will move forward at its Aug. 14 council meeting.

This is not the only recent change at the town. On July 10, Rennie Harper resigned as mayor, saying in her resignation letter that it was increasingly challenging to be effective in the role. The mayor was the subject of a code of conduct investigation initiated by Nipawin’s town council.

The result of the investigation has not been released to the public.