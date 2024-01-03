Nipawin RCMP seeking assistance after incident New Year’s Day

Nipawin RCMP are seeking information after an incident in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

According to RCMP on Jan. 1 around 2:45 a.m., Nipawin RCMP responded to a report of an injured adult male located laying on a sidewalk outside near a business on the 300 block of 1st Avenue East in Nipawin.

The male was transported to hospital with what were described as serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to help determine how the man got to the area and/or how he was injured. If you have information to provide, call Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270, 310-RCMP or 911 in an emergency.

You can also report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-222-8477 or report a tip on saskcrimestoppers.com.