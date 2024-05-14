Nipawin Helipad project receives $50,000

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN – The Nipawin Heliport project received a boost in funds from SaskPower on May 6.

SaskPower donated $50,000 towards a new helipad at the Nipawin hospital. SaskPower was joined by Fred Bradshaw, MLA for Carrot River Valley, Jerry Kindrat, Chair of the Twin Lakes District Planning Commission, and representatives from the Nipawin hospital at the future site of the new helipad.

The heliport is expected to cost around $800,000 with about $430,000 already being collected or raised.

“The construction of a helipad at the Nipawin hospital will be a major benefit to the families and communities in Saskatchewan’s northeast region,” said Fred Bradshaw, MLA for Carrot River Valley. “I’d like to thank SaskPower for this generous contribution, and for their many investments into the communities in which they operate.”

“Giving back to Saskatchewan is very important to SaskPower, and this donation reflects this commitment,” said Kathryn Pollack, Executive Vice President of People, Safety & Indigenous and Corporate Relations. “Safety is our priority, and this helipad will bring an additional level of emergency care and improve the overall safety in the region.”

Planning for this new helipad began in 2018, following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. Fundraising kicked off in 2023, raising $600,000 towards the final goal of $800,000.

“Following the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, it was clear that we needed to improve our hospital’s ability to respond to urgent and critical care incidents,” said Jerry Kindrat, Chair of the Twin Lakes District Planning Commission.

“SaskPower’s donation represents a huge step towards building this important facility.”

A spokesperson from SaskPower said, “SaskPower is committed to giving back to communities around the province. Whether it be educational programs, community events, Indigenous-led initiatives, or other causes, we pride ourselves on investing in our province. SaskPower has a direct tie to Nipawin, as well. Our hydroelectric station just outside the community is a key part of our generation fleet and employs approximately more than 35 community members.”

“Ultimately, this project is about safety, which is SaskPower’s highest priority. A helipad will bolster the hospital’s ability to respond to emergency situations, bringing enhanced care and overall safety to the community and beyond, making this investment very worthwhile.”

The new helipad at the Nipawin hospital is expected to begin construction this spring and completed by 2025.