New book, providing an guide to moose-hide tanning, is on way to printers

La Ronge author and artist, Miriam Körner, answered a call on Facebook from Tommy Bird, a trapper, dog musher and more, from Southend, to provide a book outlining “an easy step-by-step guide” to moose hide tanning, quoted from Miriam Körner’s Facebook site.

Photo from Miriam Körner. The official book cover of Tanning Moosehides, the Northern Saskatchewan Trapline Way.

After several trips to Southend, consultations with Bird, along with Lawrence and Lena Adam from Fond du Lac, writing, editing and all the work that goes into completing a book, it’s is on the way to the printer, Körner reported on Facebook.

April 15 is the release date.