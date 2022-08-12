Neudorf the first Prince Albert resident to medal at Canada Summer Games

Wrestler Donovan Neudorf is the first Prince Albert resident to take home a medal at the Canada Summer Games, although it wasn’t the colour he hoped for.

Neudorf took silver in the Individual 60 kg Male wrestling event, losing the gold medal to Ontario’s Cruz Lewis. The Prince Albert wrestler said he was proud of his showing, but admitted the result was bittersweet.

“Gold was the goal,” Neudorf said afterwards. “I trained and worked so hard to achieve it, but fell short. I’m disappointed I lost, but ultimately, I feel so blessed to have had this opportunity and this experience.”

Neudorf got to the gold medal match by defeating B.C.’s Jagvir Grewal in the semi-finals. That set up a rematch with Lewis, who beat Neudorf during the team competition earlier in the week.

“My opponent was no slouch,” Neudorf said. “I knew he was solid. He bested me today, and I have to give him credit for his skill and strength.”

Team Saskatchewan wrestling coach Vanessa Brown said Neudorf “closed the gap” on Lewis during their second match, and should be proud of his efforts.

“There’s really nothing more you could ask for,” she said. “I am privileged to be able to help coach such a good kid. He’s a leader on and off the mat. I know he was disappointed in his match today (Thursday), but he left it all out there.”

Saskatchewan entered the day with just one medal—a bronze to Saskatoon swimmer Hannah Ouellette, but that number changed quickly. Neudorf’s silver was one of seven medals (five silver, two bronze) won by Saskatchewan wrestlers on Thursday. Brown said she was impressed with the wrestling squad’s performance and attitude.

“(I’m) super proud of all the kids for the support they showed one another and their ability to bring their teammates back after a tough loss,” she said. “I have to say the Sask. kids brought the heart and fought hard.”

Alexandria Templeton Metke (Cadillac, 44 kg), Myah Clatney (Saskatoon, 65 kg), Shelby Guerin-Daniels (Regina, 72 kg) and Myah Phillips (Saskatoon, 79 kg) all brought home silver medals for Saskatchewan. Julia Petryna (Regina, 54 kg) and Olivia Rose (Saskatoon, 84 kg) came away with bronze.

Wollaston Lake’s Angel Besskkaystare just missed making it eight Saskatchewan wrestlers on the podium. She advanced to the bronze medal match, but lost to New Brunswick’s Vivian Mei Kutnowski.

Saskatchewan loses heartbreaker in women’s softball

Prince Albert’s Kiana Mullner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored, as Team Saskatchewan was knocked out of the Women’s Softball Tournament by Ontario 5-4 on Thursday.

With the game tied 1-1, Mullner walked to lead off fourth inning, then scored on HR by Reagan Walter.

Saskatchewan carried their lead into the top of the sixth where they gave up four runs on four singles and a double.

Saskatchewan got one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough, as Ontario advanced to the semi-finals where they’ll face Quebec on Friday. The winner plays British Columbia for the gold medal Friday afternoon. The loser takes the bronze medal.

Saskatchewan finished fourth in the tournament, chalking up wins against Manitoba (4-3) and New Brunswick (8-0) in the playoff round before being knocked out.