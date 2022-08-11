PAPS offers 1-time $25,000 incentive to attract experienced officers

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has announced a new hiring incentive to convince veteran police officers to relocate to the City.

The temporary incentive will see the first four experienced police officers who apply receive a one-time $25,000 payment. PAPS deputy chief Farica Prince said the move will help the police service replenish its ranks.

“Experienced officers require significantly less time before they are fully operational, having already been trained and working in a police capacity,” Prince said in a media release. “New recruits require significant training and enhanced oversight, which takes about a year. Offering a financial incentive to experienced officers to encourage them to relocate to our community and work with us.”

Officers must have received training from an accredited police program in Canada. They also must be employed by an accredited and recognized agency.

The idea for an incentive program came from within the organization. Prince said it was driven by members of the recruiting committee, and has the full backing of the Prince Albert Police Association.

“(The incentive) will ensure we remain competitive, and continue to attract and retain qualified police officers to serve our community,” Prince said.

Organizational growth, planned retirements, and officers moving to other police services have all contributed to vacancies at the Prince Albert Police Service. The service has hired 10 new police officers since last fall. Another four recruits have begun training at police college and will graduate this winter.