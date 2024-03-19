NDP nominates former Prairie Spirit School Division trustee to run in Batoche

Former postal worker and Prairie Spirit School Division trustee Trina Miller will represent the NDP in Batoche during the next provincial election.

Miller won the nomination following a constituency meeting in St. Louis on Sunday. She is the 33rd candidate nominated by the NDP ahead of the 2024 provincial election.

“I am honoured to be the Saskatchewan NDP candidate here in Batoche,” Miller said in a press release. “Rural Saskatchewan has so much to offer and so much potential. Batoche needs an MLA and a government that will make life more affordable, address the rural healthcare crisis, and ensure a brighter future for Saskatchewan families.”

Miller was first elected as a trustee in 2016 when she defeated incumbent Keith Wagner in Prairie Spirit School Division Subdivision No. 2. That subdivision includes the communities of Duck Lake, Hague, and Rosthern. She narrowly lost a re-election bid to Kate Kading in 2020.

NDP leader Carla Beck said Miller has been an active community member, serving on numerous boards and committees, and that will serve her well in provincial politics.

“I am so happy to have an experienced leader like Trina here in Batoche,” Beck said in a press release. “I know that Batoche will be very well served having Trina as their MLA.”

Batoche will have a new representative next election after longtime Saskatchewan Party MLA Delbert Kirsch declined to run again. Kirsch was first elected in 2003, and won re-election bids in 2007, 2011, 2026, and 2020.

The Sask. Party has nominated Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board chair Darlene Rowden to run in Batoche next election. Roden won a contested nomination in February to secure the role.

The 2024 provincial election must be held on or before Monday, Oct. 28.