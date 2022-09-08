Myles Sanderson dies after being arrested near Rosthern by RCMP

The search for Myles Sanderson is over, but many questions still remain.

Sanderson was arrested by RCMP on Hwy 11 near Rosthern at around 3:30 p.m. Afterwards, however, RCMP say Sanderson went into medical distress. He was transported by EMS to Saskatoon where he later died in hospital.

Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer Rhonda Blackmore said residents can now breathe a sigh of relief at Sanderson’s capture, but declined to give any more details about how he died.

“I can’t speak to the specific manner of his death,” Blackmore said during a Wednesday evening press conference. “That’s going to be part of the autopsy that will be conducted.”

The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Incident Response Team conduct an independent external investigation intro circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon Sanderson was sighted in a yard where he then stole the vehicle he was arrested in.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP Operations Communications Centre received more than 20 calls from the public with potential sightings of the white Chevrolet Avalanche. The White Chevy truck was seen by a Rosthern RCMP officer in an unmarked vehicle traveling west along the highway towards Rosthern at a speed recorded at 150 kilometers per hour. Police confirmed the license plate matched the initial report,” Blackmore said.

The vehicle was spotted traveling south on Highway 11 at the time. Blackmore said officers forced Sanderson to drive into a ditch, then surrounded him and confirmed his identity through verbal communication.

A knife was also located inside the vehicle.

The emergency alert was cancelled at 3:50 p.m. after Sanderson’s identity was confirmed. Police are still working to determine if he had an accomplice.

More to come.