Myles Morrison to headline second Live Comedy Night at the Rock Trout

After a successful first run in March, live comedy will return to the Rock Trout Café in May.

Comedians Myles Morrison and Lachlan McWilliams will perform Saturday night at the Rock Trout. Event organizer Ryan Beckett said the response to their first comedy night on March 24 helped convince him to run a second.

“The first one went over really well,” Beckett said.

“It was awesome. We had a vision in our heads, and it came out exactly like I thought it would. Everyone had an awesome time. The Rock Trout did an awesome job.”

Beckett recruited the Saskatoon-based Morrison on the advice of Joel Jeffrey and Connor Shram, the two comedians who performed at the show in March. Morrison then recommended they bring in McWilliams as a second performer.

Morrison has appeared at Just For Laughs Live and Just for Laughs Canada, as well as on the CBC Radio comedy shows Lough out Loud and The Debaters. He was also a finalist on Sirius XM’s Canada’s Top Comic.

Morrison has headlined comedy events at the 2022 Grey Cup Festival, and performed multiple times overseas for NATO soldiers.

McWilliams is also from Saskatoon. He has also performed at Yuk Yuks, as well as a number of local benefit dinners.

“I think it’s going to be a great night,” Beckett said. “I hope the turnout is awesome, and we definitely invite everybody to come out and have a good time.”

Saturday’s show marks the final Live Comedy Event before the summer. Becket said they plan to hold another event in the fall, provided they have local support.

Saturday’s show is sponsored by TWISS Photography, while the March show was sponsored by True North Cabinets and Homes. If they get another business to sponsor a show later this year, Beckett said he’d be happy to organize one.

“It all depends on whether or not we can have the backing of the community and the businesses to help bring these guys in to make it a success,” he said. “Without their help, this thing is extremely difficult to make happen.”

Doors open for the Rock Trout Live Comedy Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are available for $25 at the door or on www.eventbrite.ca.