Mustangs take 2-0 series lead over Bruins

The Melfort Mustangs have take a 2-0 series lead in their SJHL quarterfinals matchup with the Estevan Bruins after the opening weekend of the SJHL Playoffs.

Melfort took a 2-0 series lead with a 7-4 win at the Northern Lights Palace on Saturday, March 23.

The Mustangs led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second period.

Aidyn Hutchinson had a hat trick for the Mustangs; Chase Friedt-Mohr, Ryan Duguay, Nolan Patterson and Brayden Westerlund scored for the Mustangs.

James Venne made 23 saves for the Mustangs; Jackson Miller made 16 saves in just under 11 minutes of action before he was replaced by Wyatt Bouvier who made 10 saves.

The Mustangs opened the series with a 5-1 win over the Bruins in Melfort on Friday, March 22.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and Melfort led 3-1 after the second period.

Nolan Roberts, Leith Olafson, Hutchinson and Duguay scored for the Mustangs.

Owen Barrow scored the loan Bruins’ goal.

Venne made 19 saves for Melfort; Miller made 26 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs were in Estevan for Game 3 and Game 4 on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, results were not available for either game.

In the other quarterfinals matchups the Flin Flon Bombers lead the Kindersley Klippers 2-0, the Humboldt Broncos lead the Weyburn Red Wings 2-0 and the Battlefords North Stars lead the Melville Millionaires 2-0.

All of these series also continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.