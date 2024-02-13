Mustangs lose pair of games, Hawks and Ice Wolves earn weekend splits

The Melfort Mustangs lost a pair of games and the Nipawin Hawks and La Ronge Ice Wolves each earned splits as the SJHL season reaches the home stretch.

The Flin Flon Bombers still lead the SJHL and Sherwood Division with 78 points as of Feb. 12.

As of Feb. 12 the Mustangs are still in second place with a record of 29-13-3-0 with 61 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 17-23-0-4 with 38 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 15-26-2-2 with 34 points.

The Mustangs were swept in a home-and-home with the Broncos after losing 6-4 to the Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Broncos led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

Zac Somers, Logan Belton, Clay Sleeva and Leith Olafson scored for Melfort.

Spencer Bell and Landen Stromme each had a pair of goals for Humboldt. Maddox Amaral and Matthew Van Blaricom added the other Broncos’ goals.

James Venne made five saves in just under 10 minutes of action for the Mustangs before he was replaced by Kristian Coombs who made 13 saves.

The Broncos’ Benjamin Motew made 30 saves.

Melfort opened their home-and-home with the Broncos with a 5-1 loss in Melfort on Friday, Feb. 9.

The Broncos led 4-1 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Somers scored the lone Mustangs’ goal.

Bell had a pair of goals for Humboldt; Amaral, Patrick Lanthier and Connor Miller scored the other Humboldt goals.

Venne made 19 saves for Humboldt; Benjamin Motew made 32 saves for Humboldt.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 6-5 win over the Red Wings in Weyburn on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Melfort led 5-3 after the first and second periods.

Brayden Westerlund had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Ryan Duguat, Leith Olafson, Zac Somers and Logan Belton added the other Melfort goals.

Cade Meiklejohn had a pair of goals for Weyburn: Blake Betson, Jerome Maharaj and Nicholas Kovacs scored the other Red Wings goals.

Coombs made 33 saves for the Mustangs; Angelo Zol made four saves in 15 minutes of action before being replaced by Ryan Hicks to finish the first period. Zol returned in the second period and made 25 saves to finish the game.

The Bombers were in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Wednesday, Feb. 14, results were not available.

Nipawin earned a split in a two-game set with the Klippers in Kindersley with a 2-1overtime win on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Alex Bernauer scored the winner for Nipawin just under two minutes into overtime.

The Hawks led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Maguire Ratzlaff scored the lone Hawks’ regulation time goal.

Alex Mack responded for Kindersley in regulation.

Tyson Endall made 29 saves for Nipawin; Cody Jaman made 25 saves for Kindersley.

The Hawks opened their two-game set in Kindersley with a 4-3 loss to the Klippers on Friday, Feb. 9.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 after the second period.

Chase Visser, Evan Forrest and Dallyn Peekeekoot scored for the Hawks.

Easton Inglis, Cobe Perlinger, Cam Perlinger and Zakery Anderson responded for Kindersley.

Cunningham made 33 saves for Nipawin; John Macpherson made 30 saves for Kindersley.

The Melville Millionaires were in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Wednesday, Feb, 14, results were not available.

The Ice Wolves earned a split with the Melville Millionaires in a two-game home stand with a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday, Feb. 10 in La Ronge.

Dylan Handel and Mason Bueckert both scored for the Ice Wolves in the three round shootout.

Melville led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Parker Layton had a pair of regulation time goals for La Ronge with Cole Thomas adding the other Ice Wolves’ goal.

Bradley Banach, Hudson Norris and Matt Kjemhus responded for Melville in regulation.

Topher Chirico made 41 saves for La Ronge; William Dyke made 34 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves opened their two-game home stand against the Millionaires with a 2-1 loss to Melville on Friday, Feb. 9.

Melville led 2-1 after the first and second periods.

Cole Thomas scored the lone Ice Wolves goal.

Jadon Iyogun and Caden Drury responded for the Millionaires.

Topher Chirico made 37 saves for La Ronge; William Dyke made 32 saves for Melville.

La Ronge was in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Wednesday, Feb. 14, results were not available.

The Mustangs are in Estevan to play the Bruins on Friday, Feb. 16 and in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday. Feb.17.

The Kindersley Klippers are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Ice Wolves are in Melville to play the Millionaires for a two-game set on Friday, Feb, 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17.