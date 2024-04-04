Mustangs advance to semi-finals to face Broncos

The Melfort Mustangs have advanced to the semi-finals and will play the Humboldt Broncos for the first time since 2018 in the playoffs.

The Broncos advanced after winning Game 7 against the Weyburn Red Wings in Humboldt on Tuesday..

The Mustangs won their semi-final series 4-1 over the Estevan Bruins, the Flin Flon Bombers and Battlefords North Stars swept the Kindersley Klippers and Melville Millionaires, respectively to advance to the semi-finals.

The Bombers and North Stars will meet in the other semi-final in a rematch of last year’s Canterra Seeds Cup final.

The Mustangs and Bombers will have home ice advantage regardless as the top two seeds.

Both series will start on Thursday, April 4 with Melfort hosting Humboldt, Game 2 is in Melfort on April 5. The SJHL does not play on April 6 the anniversary of the Broncos bus crash, Game 3 is in Humboldt on Tuesday, April 9 and Game 4 is in Humboldt on Wednesday, April 10, If necessary Game 5 is in Melfort on Saturday, April 13, Game 6 is in Humboldt on Sunday, April 14 and Game 7 is Tuesday, April 16 in Melfort.

The Mustangs completed the series win with a 4-2 win over the Bruins in Melfort on Friday, March 29.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after the second period.

Nolan Roberts, Cole Unger, Ryan Duguay and Aidyn Hutchinson scored for the Mustangs.

Zach Burfoot and Keagon Little responded for the Bruins.

James Venne made 34 saves for Melfort; Jackson Miller made 28 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs took a 3-1 series lead with a 5-2 win over the Bruins in Estevan on Wednesday, March 27.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period.

Hutchinson had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Chase Friedt-Mohr, Nolan Patterson and Duguay added the other Melfort goals.

Ilia Chmelevski and Little responded for the Bruins.

Venne made 28 saves for Melfort; Miller made 25 saves for Estevan.

The Bruins got back in the series with a 4-3 win in Estevan on Tuesday, March 26.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 3-3 after the second period.

Zac Somers, Belton and Roberts scored for Melfort.

Little had a pair of goals for Estevan including the game winner late in the third period.

Burfoot and Chmelevski added the other Bruins goals. Venne made 33 saves for Melfort; Miller made 29 saves for Estevan.