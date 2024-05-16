Mural unveiled in the Library

Inspired by her connection to the land in her home territory and the responses from a children’s art group she led during the past year at the Alex Robertson Public Library in La Ronge, Annalisa Heppner created a mural, Storytellers of the Land and Sky, in the Children’s area of the library.

The mural features animals, trees and muskeg found in the surrounding Lac La Ronge area.

“The library reached out to me a year ago to see if I would consider painting a mural in my style, they wanted a lot of colour and they wanted something nature based,” Heppner said in an interview with the Northern Advocate. “That’s really prevalent in my work, typically.

“I really wanted to create a landscape scene with multiple animals in it … I was ambitious and asked if I could do both walls.”

While it doesn’t have all the animals depicted that the children requested, they are all from the list Heppner created with the children.

The mural took more than 210 hours to complete, Heppner said.

The mural was unveiled to the public on Monday, May 6 with a reception.