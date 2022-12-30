Multiple arrests made and warrant issued in vehicle vandalism cases in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service’s Patrol section, Proactive Policing Unit (PPU) and Community Policing Unit (CPU) worked together in responding to, investigating and identifying suspects following multiple reports of damages to vehicles in several neighbourhoods around the city.

The damages included multiple reports of broken vehicle windows and theft of personal belongings.

The police investigation included a look at trends and similarities in reports, mapping, interviews with witnesses, and neighbourhood canvassing. Surveillance video was key in identifying suspects and advancing this investigation.

On Dec. 20 members with the Prince Albert Police Service arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman with more than a dozen Criminal Code offenses, including willful damage to motor vehicles, theft from motor vehicle, and fraud.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert in January.

As well a 17-year-old male youth is also charged with one count of theft under $5,000.

A warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man in connection with 12 offenses related to damages and theft from motor vehicles.

Since the beginning of December, police have responded to multiple reports of damage to vehicles, including smashed windows. More than 100 reports of mischief and theft under have been reported to police this month.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate. Anyone with information about these incidents, or who witnesses suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.