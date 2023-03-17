MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

I am back in Regina for the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly and awaiting the presentation of the provincial budget on March 22. Our government has been working to ensure Prince Albert benefits from our growing economy. I have several announcements to share, and we look forward to continuing our work in the Legislature throughout this session.

International Women’s Day was recognized on March 8 and I was honoured to participate virtually in the Women Breaking Barriers conference. Our government’s Status of Women office supported this event, which was a professional development and networking opportunity. Events like these provide a space for learning from other the successes of other women across our province.

In partnership with the federal government, our government announced fees for regulated childcare will be reduced to $10 per day starting April 1. Saskatchewan is one of the first provinces to achieve this milestone, three years ahead of schedule. Affordable, inclusive and high-quality childcare ensures our children get a great start in life and supports parents who want to build both a family and a career.

Our government invested in the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and TV Production grant to help fuel our province’s creative industries and producers. One of the projects funded under this grant, Guardians of the North, was recently released. This six-episode docuseries follows wildland firefighters in Saskatchewan’s Indigenous and northern communities as they protect people, property and resources. This will give the world a glimpse of our beautiful province and the outstanding people working hard to keep our communities safe. You can view the episodes on City TV Saskatchewan.

Our government is continuing its support of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’ (FSIN) Special Investigation Unit (SIU). The SIU receives and follows up on complaints by Indigenous citizens regarding allegations of police misconduct and provides support for complainants. This unit provides a culturally-sensitive approach to law enforcement complaints, ensuring complaints are investigated impartially. Our government values this ongoing partnership and the work the SIU does in our communities.

This year’s Saskatchewan Crop Insurance program is stronger than ever, with this year’s average coverage reaching a record $446 per acre. We have improved the Crop Insurance program with new individual premiums, increasing the maximum coverage for unseeded acres and increasing AgriStability compensation. Crop Insurance is there for Saskatchewan producers when they need it most, helping to mitigate risk. March 31 is the deadline to apply, reinstate, cancel or make changes to Crop Insurance contracts. You can learn more at www.SCIC.ca.

I am honoured to be representing the Prince Albert – Northcote constituency this spring in the Legislature. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact our constituency office by phone at (306) 763-7677 or by email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net or stop by our office, located at #7, 598 15th Street East.