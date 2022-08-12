MLA Report — Prince Albert Northcote

Sunshine and summertime has allowed for a fantastic few months in our Prince Albert region. It has been my pleasure to get out and visit with so many people once again. Over the past few weeks, I have met with seniors at Sherman Towers, Northcote Manor, Molstad Place, Chester Court, Carment Court and Mitchell Place. Over coffee, there were lively discussions, as we shared ideas to keep our economic momentum going while supporting residents.

I attended the Opening Ceremony at Batoche Days on July 14 and enjoyed tasty burgers served at Mr. Mikes Community BBQ on July 19 with the proceeds going to the YWCA.

It was a pleasure for me to bring greetings on behalf of Premier Moe and the province to the 2022 Royal Canadian Legion Provincial Golf Tournament. It was a great event and thank you to the organizers, sponsors, volunteers and attendees.

And after a three-year absence the PA Summer Fair was back providing entertainment, good food and fun for all ages. MLA Joe Hargrave and I took part in the PA Ex parade, even though it was a rainy evening, we were happy to see so many watching from the sidelines, and I welcomed the opportunity to help at the Legion booth selling tickets and at the Veselka Ukrainian Food booth during the fair.

Last month, it was a joy to attend the unveiling of the new Christopher Lake Park enhancement project and bring greetings on behalf of Premier Moe and Government Relations Minister Don McMorris. Our government was pleased to partner with the Government of Canada and the Village of Christopher Lake to fund this project. New amenities include a log gazebo, covered outdoor paved arena for year-round use and a warm-up shack. This fantastic project was supported through fundraising efforts and will be a great gathering place for years to come!

As we enjoy the nice weather and the natural wonders of the region, please be mindful of your impact on our lakes and streams. Invasive species continue to be a concern for our government, and we need your help. Watercraft inspection stations are up and running again this summer to help prevent aquatic invasive species from being introduced. While travelling across provincial and international borders, look for inspection stations along highways and near water bodies. Watercraft inspection is mandatory and includes anything you ride, including paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, sailboats and jet skis. Before returning home from out of province or moving between waters within Saskatchewan, please follow the clean, drain, dry guidelines for your watercraft and all related equipment.

Recently, our government increased support for seniors across the province with changes to the Seniors Income Plan (SIP). The maximum monthly benefit will increase by $30 per month to $330 for singles and $295 per month for each pensioner in a married, two-pensioner household. SIP provides financial assistance to seniors who receive little or no income. More than $34 million has been committed to SIP this year, which supports approximately 14,500 seniors across the province. SIP benefits will increase by a maximum of $30 per month again in 2023-24, marking the seventh increase since 2008.

