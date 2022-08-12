Montreal Lake man arrested after standoff on Montreal Lake Cree Nation

A man faces several charges after an incident in Montreal Lake Cree Nation earlier this week.

RCMP have charged William Henderson, 34, of Montreal Lake with one count of disarming a police officer, one count of assault on police officer, one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, 10 counts of weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of failing to comply with probation order, one count of mischief over $5,000 – damage to property, one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of discharging a firearm while being reckless, two counts of possessing a firearm or prohibited weapon while knowing possession is unauthorized, one count of possession of a restricted weapon or prohibited weapon with ammunition without a license, and one count of using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

None of the charges have yet been proven. Henderson appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.

Also as a result of this investigation, Lacey Bird, 33, of Montreal Lake is charged with one count, fail to comply with a release order.

She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP. She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on August 12, 2022.

The Charges stem from an Aug. 8 incident on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. According to an RCMP press release, officers from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP detachment received a report of unwanted individuals in a residence in the community. Investigation determined there were a woman and a man inside, both on court-ordered conditions not to be in Montreal Lake.

The woman was also wanted on a warrant for possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) from Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP.

Police officers approached the residence and the female exited and was arrested without incident at roughly 2 p.m. The male remained inside and officers heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team was called to assist and attempted to have the individual exit the residence for several hours. He was observed to have a firearm and a knife in his possession.

At approximately 10 p.m., the male exited the residence. He assaulted and attempted to disarm a police officer while he was being arrested. The officer was not seriously injured.