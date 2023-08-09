MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Our government is committed to investing in services that matter most to Saskatchewan people. The Prince Albert Victoria Hospital renovation and revitalization project is an example of that commitment. The hospital project has moved into the early works phase, which includes geotechnical drilling, utility work and the construction of a new parking lot. It’s very exciting to see the early construction works starting, as this means we are one step closer to beginning construction of the new hospital addition.

Upon completion, the Hospital will have 40 per cent more beds, a larger emergency department, and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI. This project will allow our hospital to continue serving residents of Prince Albert and surrounding areas for years to come.

Another exciting in our community, the Rose Garden Hospice, is now nearly complete and will be open soon. It will be great to see residents who require palliative care access these services in a comfortable, home-like setting right here in Prince Albert.

Our government is also committed to investing in mental health and addictions services across the province. The 2023-24 Provincial Budget includes a record $518 million in targeted investments in mental health and addictions services, an increase of 115 per cent since 2007.

The funding includes $2.2 million to increase addictions treatment spaces across the province to help decrease wait times and increase access for patients. A $1 million investment was made into the Drug Task Force, which prioritizes overdose outreach teams and drug alerts, and provides education and training. The Opioid Stewardship Program received $900,000 in funding to continue its work engaging with stakeholders and prescribers to promote appropriate use and treatment with opioids, and management of non-cancer pain.

Specifically here in Prince Albert, the budget included funding for the Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinic. This clinic provides quick access to specialized addiction treatment services and connects individuals to services, including ongoing addiction treatment, mental health services, and other community programs. As our government continues to invest in high-priority programs and services, I will continue to stand up for your best interests. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to my constituency office. We are located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive here in Prince Albert or you can reach us by phone at 306-922-2828 or email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net.