MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Recently the province celebrated Economic Development Week, dedicated to highlighting the value of economic development and it’s role in Saskatchewan’s growth. Saskatchewan is experiencing strong economic growth; the province’s GDP increased by 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022, the highest growth rate in Canada. The agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry saw the highest rate of change, a 45.6 per cent increase in GDP.

In the 2023-24 Provincial Budget, our government has continued to invest in further economic growth in industries that impact northern Saskatchewan, such as forestry. It includes $89.4 million to build, operate and maintain the transportation system in northern Saskatchewan and an additional $6 million to preserve and maintain northern roads that support the province’s forestry industry.

To further drive the economic growth and prepare for the future, our government is making key investments in post-secondary education. This year’s budget includes $171.1 million for Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and Dumont Technical Institute. An investment of $4 million will increase skilled trades training seats, primarily in construction-related trades, while another $1.2 million will increase the Apprenticeship Training Allowance for students living away from home to attend training. Investments in post-secondary education allow students to prepare for and pursue their careers of choice right here in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s strong economy allows our government to invest in the programs and services that make Saskatchewan the best place to live, work and raise a family. Work continues on the Design Early Works Phase of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project. When completed, the hospital will have a larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI. The hospital will serve the community of Prince Albert and surrounding areas to ensure you get the care you need.

Construction has officially begun on the new Elder’s Lodge in Prince Albert, consisting of two one-story buildings with a total of 11 homes. This facility will provide elders a secure and affordable place to call home with supports from the Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. and other social, health and housing supports. Residents are anticipated to move into the new units this fall. I will continue to provide updates on this project and the hospital as they become available.

Our strong economy and investments in Prince Albert continue to create growth that works for everyone. If you have any questions, please reach out to my constituency office by phone at (306) 922-2828 or by email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or stop by the office at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive.