MLA report for Prince Albert Northcote

Season’s greetings everyone! Wishing you peace, joy and all the best that the holidays have to offer. As we celebrate this special season of goodwill, let our thoughts reach out to families, friends, and those facing difficult times.



Saskatchewan’s population recently surpassed 1.2 million for the first time in history. When the Saskatchewan Party government was elected in 2007, the Official Opposition said our population would never grow beyond one million. We believed Saskatchewan had the potential to grow with the support of a strong economy. This achievement puts us closer than ever to our Growth Plan goal of 1.4 million people by 2030. We are a province full of new jobs, opportunities, vibrant communities, and a great quality of life.



Thanks to the growing economy, our government can invest in expanding programs and services that support families and communities. We are expanding mental health and addictions services, investing in new hospitals, long-term care facilities and schools. We are on track to balance the budget, with the Mid-Year Financial Report forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus, an increase that is largely the result of high potash and oil prices, and higher revenues.



Due to interference from the federal government that threatens our growth potential, we have introduced the Saskatchewan First Act. This legislation clearly defines Saskatchewan has constitutional rights over our natural resources and economic future. We believe the people of Saskatchewan know the best steps to defend our economy, jobs, and resources from the overreach of the federal government. Supported at Second Reading by the opposition, this legislation moves to ensure Saskatchewan continues down a path of growth.



However, growth does come with unique challenges. Our Health Human Resource Action Plan has already seen success as we work to recruit, train, incentivize and retain health professionals across the province. On a recent recruitment mission to Manila, Philippines, nearly 130 conditional offers were made to qualified registered nurses and one continuing care aide who are ready to join us in Saskatchewan. More interviews will be conducted thanks to strong contacts with potential candidates.



Saskatchewan is positioned to carry this success into the New Year. We are ending 2022 with one of the strongest economies in our nation, with several major private investments coming to fruition in the New Year. These new businesses are poised to create thousands of jobs, inject further revenue into the province, and support government investment in programs and services residents need. That’s growth that works for everyone.



As I prepare for a busy 2023, you have my commitment that I will always have Prince Albert’s best interests at heart. If you require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact my constituency office at #7, 598 15th Street East. We can be reached

at 306-763-7677 or by email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.