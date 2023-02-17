MLA report for Prince Albert Northcote

We are well into 2023, and it looks like another great year of growth in Saskatchewan. I wanted to update you on some of our government’s investments in our community and throughout the province, specifically in healthcare, education and childcare.

Site preparation has begun for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project. This means we are one step closer to seeing the start of construction. The project includes renovations of the current facility, construction of a new acute care tower and replacement of the existing adult mental health facility.

When completed, the hospital will have a larger emergency department, enhanced medical imaging services like MRI, and 242 beds. The facility will more effectively provide Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan residents with the healthcare services they need.

Our government made a major commitment to adding healthcare workers to the province’s system last fall. Through the Health Human Resources Action Plan, an additional $60 million was invested to recruit, train, incentivize and retain healthcare workers, especially in rural and remote areas. I’m excited to see some of these new healthcare workers join the system across our province.

On top of last year’s record provincial education investment, our government invested $20 million to assist school divisions with rising fuel and insurance costs. We also provided an additional $7 million to hire up to 200 new educational assistants. It’s great to see these investments’ positive impact in schools across the province and in our community.

Our government is committed to improving education and childcare because we know young people represent the future of a strong Saskatchewan. Providing the tools they need to be successful early in life is a great investment.

We are increasing access to quality early learning and childcare that supports positive child development. Last year alone, we reduced the cost of regulated childcare by an average of 70 per cent and invested in training, professional development, recruitment and retention for professional early childhood educators. These investments put us one step closer to reaching a goal of $10 per day childcare for children under six.

As we prepare to head into the legislature’s spring session next month, I look forward to continuing to represent your best interests. If you require assistance with provincial government programs or services, I encourage you to contact my constituency office at #7, 598 15th Street East. We can be reached at 306-763-7677 or by email at panorthcote.mla@sasktel.net.