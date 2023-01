The Prince Albert Police Service have confirmed that a 32-year-old man reported missing on Jan. 8 has been found deceased.

Late Monday morning, Dwight Whitehead was located in a wooded area near the 1000 Block of 18th Street West. The Saskatchewan Coroner Service is investigating, and the police do not consider his death to be suspicious.

The Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue and the Prince Albert Fire Department assisted with this investigation.