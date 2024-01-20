Mintos down Contacts Wednesday

The Prince Albert Mintos returned to home ice and the win column on Wednesday night downing the Saskatoon Contacts 4-2 at the Art Hauser Centre

It was the first home game for the Mintos in nearly a month as they last played on home ice back on Dec. 16, a 1-0 loss to the Warman Wildcats.

It would take less than six minutes for the Mintos to find twine as Abinet Klassen would break the seal on the scoreboard with his seventh goal of the campaign. Carter Cole provided the lone helper.

Just eight seconds later, Owen Nelson would notch his 20th goal of the season to double the Prince Albert lead. Owen Dyck and Kelan Simmonds provided the assists.

Tyler Phipps would respond for the Contacts with his eighth goal of the season with 10:05 left to go in the opening frame. Brodie Scopick and Sean Shiels assisted on the play.

The Minto power play would provide the lone goal of the second period as Taite Donkin would find the back of the net for the 13th time this season with 1:19 to go in the middle frame. Nelson and Van Taylor assisted on the play.

The Contacts would cut the Minto lead to just one with 11:36 remaining in regulation with Jace Rask recording his 10th goal of the season. Rylan Hue provided the only helper.

Kale Margolis would ice the win for the Mintos with an empty netter with 10 seconds left to go.

Logan Edmonstone made 34 saves for the Contacts while Brady Holtvogt made 15 saves for the Mintos.

Results from Friday night’s contest between the Mintos and Saskatoon Blazers were not available as of press time.

The Mintos will take on the Battlefords Stars at the Kinistino Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon. Puck drops at 4 p.m.