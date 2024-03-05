Mintos capture Game 2, hold 2-0 stranglehold on Legionnaires

The Prince Albert Mintos took a stranglehold on their best of five playoff series with the Swift Current Legionnaires, skating a 4-3 victory on Monday night at the Art Hauser Centre to take a two games to none series lead.

Minto head coach Tim Leonard says Prince Albert took a while to settle in, but were able to hit their stride.

“To be honest, we were a little nervous. On the road, we probably don’t play with those nerves, but at home, the first playoff game for these guys. I think we’re just a little nerved up. We were a little flat-footed, but we responded again, which is hats off to these kids. They don’t quit. They kept at it. Once we got rolling, I thought we were pretty good. Five on five, I thought we handled the game pretty good.”

Kade Stringer would open the scoring for Swift Current less than a minute into the first period with his second goal of the series, which was unassisted.



Teigan Semchyshen would respond for Prince Albert at the 11:29 mark with a point shot through traffic that would beat Swift Current netminder Berney Weston for his first of the series. Kale Margolis and Taite Donkin picked up the helpers on the play.

Leonard says Semchyshen has developed immensely in his first year with the Mintos and made key plays to help the team win.

“The kid’s offensively skilled. There’s no doubt about it. He’s learned the D part of it too now so he’s a more complete player. I said before the game, we’re going to have to block some shots here tonight, someone might even have to eat one. And he did, there were about three seconds left. It was a terrific block to keep us ahead 4-3.”

After an interference call against Swift Current’s Wesley Olson, the Prince Albert power play would go to work. Kale Margolis would record his second point of the night with his first goal of the series at the 9:20 mark.

Margolis would redirect a shot from Van Taylor through the five hole of Weston to give the Mintos their first lead of the night. Semchyshen recorded the secondary assist.

The Legionnaires would respond with a power play marker of their own at the 5:56 mark as Jace Egland notched his second goal of the series. Wesley Olson and Kade Stringer received the helpers.

Just over a minute later, Carter Bergen would restore the Minto lead with his first tally of the playoffs. Semchyshen and Scott McLean assisted on the play.

Shots favored the host Mintos 14-8 through twenty minutes.

Neither team would find the back of the net in the second period with the Mintos holding a 13-4 shots on goal advantage in the frame.

Less than two minutes into the third period, Stringer would strike for his second goal of the night and third of the series to bring Swift Current even at 3-3. Parker Rondeau and Griffin Darby assisted on the play.

Jordan Abrametz would give the Mintos the lead with his first goal of the series with 12:44 remaining in the third period. Lincoln Rogers and Will Whitter assisted on the play.

Brady Holtvogt made 19 stops for Prince Albert while Berney Weston stopped 35 of 39 Minto shots for Swift Current.

Game 3 of the series goes Tuesday night in Swift Current. Puck drops at 7:45 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca