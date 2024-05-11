Ministry of Health issues overdose alert for Prince Albert and Wahpeton

The Ministry of Health has issued an overdose alert for Prince Albert, Wahpeton Dakota Nation, and the surrounding area after Parkland Ambulance paramedics attended eight known overdoses within a 24-hour period.

The Ministry issued the alert on Friday. It will remain in effect until May 17.

Parkland Ambulance has reported multiple overdoses in Prince Albert and Wahpeton, with Naloxone being successfully administered in six of the eight reported cases.

In most cases the substance is unknown. In one case, Carfentanil is a suspected substance, and may have been taken by injection.

Both Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Police Service issued warnings on Thursday about the recent spike in drug overdoses.