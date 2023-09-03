Melfort’s Spratt among 12 awarded 4-H Agriculture Scholarships

Being part of 4-H has paid off for Caitlyn Spratt.

Last week, Spratt was among 12 young leaders from across Canada who received 2023 TD 4-H Agriculture Scholarships from 4-H Canada.

Spratt, who lives on a farm outside of Melfort, and graduated from MUCC in 2023, said she was encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

“I had a few 4-H leaders tell me that it would be a good idea to apply, and I just thought it was more the thought of ‘there’s no harm in trying’, really,” Spratt said.

The 12 4-H members will each receive $3,000 to pursue post-secondary studies in the field of agriculture, agricultural science or agricultural business beginning in fall 2023.

Spratt said that the scholarship was fairly prestigious and was glad the 4-H leaders pushed her to apply. She has been a member of 4-H since she was six-years-old and plans to study animal bioscience at the University of Saskatchewan this fall.

“I’m thankful that I’m able now to it will help me pursue a career in the future that I have always dreamed of,” she said.

Spratt said that being in 4-H has been very beneficial to her life.

“It’s like that really got me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “4-H has taught me a lot of life lessons, like becoming a leader. I always try and don’t give up. There’s endless opportunities in 4-H and no harm in trying.”

Leadership from both 4-H Canada and TD congratulated the recipients.

“We could not be happier with the selection of TD 4-H Agriculture recipients this year, and on behalf of 4-H Canada, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them all,” Shannon Benner, CEO of 4-H Canada said in a press release.

“We are fortunate to work with partners like TD who recognize and support our mission to empower youth to be responsible, caring and contributing leaders that affect positive change in the world around them.”

Benner said 4-H Canada and TD are committed to promoting positive youth development and providing youth with tools and guidance to lay the foundation for a lifelong love of learning in the field of agriculture.

“TD is a proud supporter of 4-H Canada and the role it plays in the lives of tomorrow’s agriculture leaders,” Alec Morley, Senior Vice President, Agriculture Services, Business Banking, said.

“Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients and thank you for your dedication to agriculture. We all benefit when agriculture thrives.”

