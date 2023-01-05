Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber to host AGM Jan. 10

The Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce announced in December that their Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023 at the Melfort Legion, located at 101 MacLeod Ave E.

The event will begin at 7 p.m., and will feature the financial statements, committee reports, an address by Executive Director Cal Gratton, and more.

This year’s guest speaker is the CEO of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce Prabha Ramaswamy. With a Master of Social Work in Community Development, Policy and Planning, Prabha has a diverse career spanning nearly three decades.

In addition to his work with the chamber, Prabha also makes time to serve her community as an engaged board member. She’s been a director/ Committee member at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada, Hope Restore and the Hill Advisory Board. She currently serves as the Chair of Saskatchewan Business Council.

The AGM is free of charge and is open to the local business community and media.