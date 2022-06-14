Melfort RCMP seeking assistance in locating Birch Hills man

On Tuesday evening Melfort RCMP announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 31-year-old man from Birch Hills.

Christopher Hofan was last seen in Birch Hills yesterday, June 13 on 1st Street West.

Hofan is described as having short brown hair, an average build and being approximately 6’0” tall. He wears a hearing aid device. A photo of him is attached.

Anyone with information regarding Christopher Hofan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com