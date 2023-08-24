Melfort fire chief competes at 2023 World Police and Fire Games

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca

Melfort’s fire chief was one of more than 8,500 athletes competing at the 2023 World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) in Winnipeg

Shaun Stewart, Melfort’s Director of Protective Services, headed to the games from July 28 to Aug. 6. The 10-day competition of 63 sports started with opening ceremonies at the Canada Life Centre.

“I registered in late February 2023 and found out in early April that I was accepted in to attend the games,” Stewart said.

Stewart who has been with the City of Melfort since December 2019 competed in one event, golf. Stewart admitted he did not golf his best however he finished in the top 20 in his handicap.

As the largest sporting event ever hosted in Manitoba, the 2023 World Police and Fire Games was an exciting and rewarding community-wide sports and cultural event. Held biennially, the World Police & Fire Games are an Olympic-style competition with athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders from more than 60 countries across the world.

“Getting to meet some great people from around the world was a highlight, but getting to walk in as part of Team Canada into a full arena during the opening ceremonies is something I will never forget,” Stewart said. “The 2025 WPFG are in Birmingham, Alabama and I am planning to attend to compete again.

“I would highly encourage anyone in the emergency services to look into attending a games as a competitor. The sports ranged from archery to wrestling and everything in between.”

The World Police and Fire Games is an Olympic-style competition that’s held every two years. Founded and hosted several times in the United States, past host countries include, Australia, Canada, China, Northern Ireland, Spain, and Sweden. As a celebration of firefighters and law enforcement worldwide, the size and scope of the World Police & Fire Games continues to grow. Attendance in the Games increases as have the number of nations involved throughout its history.

The 2011 WPFG in New York holds the current attendance record with more than 16,000 athletes competing in 67 sports from near 70 countries.