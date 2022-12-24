Man pronounced dead at scene following collision southeast of Rosetown

A 21-year-old man from Milden is dead following a collision between an SUV and a semi on Hwy 15 southeast of Rosetown.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His family has been notified. Police say the driver of the semi was not injured.

The collision occurred near the community of Sovereign, Sask. early Thursday evening. Emergency responders were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m.

Police closed the highway for roughly six hours while they investigated the cause of the crash. The highway has since re-opened, but investigators advise drivers to proceed with caution due to slippery conditions created after the semi spilled diesel onto the road.