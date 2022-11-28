Man in serious but stable condition following collision near Birch Hills

A 42-year-old man is in serious but stable condition following a motor vehicle collision near Birch Hills on Friday.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene at 1:29 p.m. They cared for the man on scene, then transported him to Royal University Hospital where he remains as of Sunday night.

The collision was one of three Parkland Ambulance crews responded to over the weekend. Paramedics were also called to a collision on Hwy 2 North, near the White Star Grid. A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were both injured and transported to hospital in good and stable condition. The collision occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Friday.

The final collision occurred Saturday evening on the Sturgeon Lake Reserve. Not injuries were reported.



Parkland Ambulance dealt with 119 incidents over the weekend.