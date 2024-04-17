Man charged with attempted murder following investigation into November single vehicle collision makes first court appearance

An 18-year-old man facing attempted murder charges following an investigation into a single vehicle collision on the 1000 Block of 22nd Street East made his first court appearance on Monday.

Kye Rees, 18, has also been charged with criminal negligence, failing to remain at the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in bodily harm, and numerous firearms offences. He was arrested on April 12 in Moosomin, Sask.

A 42-year-old woman also faces obstruction of justice charges in connection with the investigation. She will make her first court appearance on May 22.

Prince Albert police do not anticipate further charges. Moosomin and Broadview RCMP assisted with the investigation.

The charges stem from a single vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2023 which left 22-year-old Clarence Sewap in hospital with serious injuries. Police say Sewap continues to recover. Four other people were also injured in the collision.

Officers were called to the scene at 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 19 following reports of a collision with injuries. They arrived to find a vehicle that had collided with a power pole.

On Nov. 21, the Prince Albert Police Service announced that a suspect from a second vehicle shot the driver of the first vehicle, causing him to lose control. The second vehicle then fled the scene.

Police also announced that the occupants of both vehicles had interacted with each other at the Skate Board Park near the Art Hauser Centre moments prior to the collision. Investigators said the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was not a random act.