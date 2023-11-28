Lori Kidney selected as North East School Division chair

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

Lori Kidney of Tisdale is the new North East School Division chair.

Lori has been on the NESD board of education since November 2016. Kidney was vice-chair from 2020 to 2021.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of chair of NESD. We have a great school division in Northeast Saskatchewan with fabulous teachers, students and community members. There are challenges like any organization, but when we focus on kid’s successes, and have great opportunities for them, we can do great things,” said Kidney.

Kevin Graham has been the chair of the NESD for two one-year terms. Graham still remains on the board. Marla Walton from Nipawin was nominated and accepted the vice-chair position for another term.

Tyson Waldner of the Naicam subdivision had also submitted his resignation. Walder said could not commit to the board and its meetings due to work and other commitments. Kidney will represent that subdivision until the civic elections in November 2024.